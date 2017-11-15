Pink’s Carpool Karaoke Takes a Detour for Some Upside-Down Singing

When Pink got in James Corden’s car for Carpool Karaoke, she took him to the Upside Down. Not that Upside Down — they stopped by a random parking lot to test her theory that she sings better upside-down. Pink sounded great, and, naturally, Corden got stuck. “You sing better upside-down, that’s utter bullshit. You sounded incredible, but you’re Pink!” Corden confirmed. Pink revealed another big theory — that it’s sweet when husbands tell you how their wives are doing before they mention themselves. James was real doubtful of that one.
Comments