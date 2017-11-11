On Friday, actor Anthony Edwards published an essay to Medium revealing the years of sexual abuse he and four friends allegedly suffered at the hands of Broadway producer Gary Goddard, whom Edwards met at the age of 12. Now, in response to the ER actor’s claims, Goddard’s representative denies any abuse occurred whatsoever. “Gary first met Anthony more than 40 years ago. Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him,” publicist Sam Singer told Deadline. “As to the allegations that Mr. Edwards made in his post today, I can unequivocally deny them on Gary’s behalf.” While dismissing Edwards’ allegations, Singer also brought up previous sexual abuse accusations against Goddard that lead to two 2014 lawsuits against the producer, only to dismiss them as “fraudulent” and “completely fabricated.” (One suit was dismissed, the other withdrawn.) You can read the full statement below.

