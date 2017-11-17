Project Runway Season-One Contestant Wendy Pepper Has Died

Wendy Pepper, one of Project Runway’s inaugural contestants, has died. Born Anne Eustis Pepper, the fashion designer died November 12 in Washington, D.C., according to Reality Blurred. Pepper was 53. She was “surrounded by her loving family,” according to an obituary, but no cause of death was given. Pepper was one of the show’s original outsize personalities, and made it to the first season’s final round. In 2012, she joined Project Runway All Stars’ second season. Pepper was born in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Potomac School, the Madeira School, and the University of Washington, according to her obituary. She is survived by her parents, three brothers, sister, and daughter.
