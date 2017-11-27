Ava Phillippe, a Fool Who Dreams, Waltzed to La La Land at a Debutante Ball

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

In the plotline of a Hallmark movie we would actually watch, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe made her official debut at the exclusive Bal des Débutantes in Paris this weekend. The event, which dates back 25 years, allows the daughters of the rich and famous to dress up like Cinderella, introduce themselves to society, and live like royalty for one night that pretty much mirrors every other night because the clock never strikes midnight on that fantasy when you’ve got young Hollywood blood. (Steve’s Harvey daughter was also one of this year’s debutantes.) Phillippe wore a gold Giambattista Valli haute couture ball gown and was escorted by a literal king, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, who has casual polo hangs with Prince William. Reese was, of course, on hand for all embarrassing mom photo ops. Ava and her royal date reportedly waltzed to a song from La La Land (a film that comes highly rated by her grandmother) because you can take the girl out of L.A., but Ryan Gosling stays with you forever. It’s unclear which song she chose, but if it wasn’t the one about the aunt who lived in Paris, what a missed opportunity.