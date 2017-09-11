Photo: HBO

Whether you want it to or not, Big Little Lies may return for a second season. According to TVLIne, HBO is looking to go into production on a second season of its starry drama next spring. Both novelist Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book on which the series was based, and HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys have said that they have looked into various ideas for a second season, though director Jean-Marc Vallée has said he is opposed to the idea. Showrunner David E. Kelley has also said that he’s interested in a second season, and told TVLine that they are “kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent.” No talent has formally been announced for a second season, if there is one. Vulture has reached out to HBO for comment.