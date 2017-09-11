Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Sandra Bullock To Play Wendy Davis In Biopic Let Her Speak

The movie will tackle Davis’s marathon filibuster of the Texas senate in 2013.

11 mins ago

HBO to Remove Louis C.K.’s Past Projects from Its On Demand Services

The comedian was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

7:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Is Trash. Period.

The sequel to 2015’s Daddy’s Home, starring Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, and Will Ferrell, is a toxic, not at all benign movie.

6:35 p.m.

Ex–Mad Men Writer Alleges Matthew Weiner Said She Owed It to Him to Get Naked

“He told me that I owed it to him to let him see me naked.”

6:30 p.m.

The Songs on Taylor Swift’s Album That Definitely Diss Kanye and Kim

“Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you / And so I took an ax to a mended fence.”

5:55 p.m.

Lucky Louie Producer Mike Royce Reacts to the Louis C.K. Allegations

“There’s a man problem. I don’t know what else to say.”

5:18 p.m.

Rosie O’Donnell, Amber Tamblyn, and More Respond to Louis C.K. Allegations

“Louie is the show/Louis CK is the monster”

5:15 p.m.

Rian Johnson Is Creating a New Star Wars Trilogy

Johnson wrote and directed the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

4:38 p.m.

43 of the Year’s Most Giftable Coffee-Table Books

Whether they’re into sneakers, Surrealist art, cacti, or RuPaul.

4:08 p.m.

Mike Schur Apologizes for Having Louis C.K. on Parks and Recreation

Schur says he heard rumors about C.K. before the comedian’s last appearance on the sitcom.

4:04 p.m.

Distributor Reconsidering the Release of Louis C.K.’s New Film

The Orchard says it is “giving careful consideration to the timing and release” of C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy.

4:01 p.m.

All the Times Louis C.K. Made a Creepy Masturbation Joke

After five women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct, many of his jokes have taken on more sinister overtones.

3:51 p.m.

Tig Notaro Says She Feels ‘Trapped’ by Her Association With Louis C.K.

“He knew it was going to make him look like a good guy, supporting a woman.”

3:49 p.m.

A Timeline of the Louis C.K. Masturbation Allegations

As with Harvey Weinstein, the rumors had floated around the “whisper network” of women in comedy for years.

3:33 p.m.

Five Women Accuse Louis C.K. of Sexual Misconduct Dating Back to Late ’90s

In encounters dating back to the late 1990s, three women say the comedian masturbated in front of them.

2:29 p.m.

Why Chester Desmond Wasn’t in Twin Peaks: The Return

According to Mark Frost.

2:22 p.m.

The Real Hero of Three Billboards is Frances McDormand’s Jumpsuit

It’s something ordinary made striking through force of will.

2:01 p.m.

Gossip Girl Star Denies Rape Claims After Second Actress Comes Forward

“And like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight.”

1:41 p.m.

Report: HBO Looking to Begin Production on Big Little Lies Season Two

The network has not formally announced any plans.

1:39 p.m.

Why Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Spoke Out Against Inappropriate Fans

Finn Wolfhard has been subjected to months of harassment.