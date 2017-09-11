Rian Johnson Is Creating a New Star Wars Trilogy

Rian Johnson likes Star Wars so much that he’s not going to let audiences have any star peace. Disney announced today that Johnson, who wrote and directed the forthcoming The Last Jedi and managed not to anger Disney, unlike some other directors, will also lead up an all new trilogy, one which will “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.” Johnson will write and direct the first installment in the new trilogy, which his longtime collaborator Ram Bergman will produce. Per Disney, this trilogy will move away from the main line of the Skywalker saga, which, we can only guess, means it will focus entirely porgs.
