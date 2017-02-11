Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Last month while filming season two of Riverdale, actor KJ Apa got into a car accident after driving himself home from a 14-hour day on set, walking away unharmed. Now speaking to Esquire, Apa is opening up about the accident and taking the blame for it. “That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part. I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home,” Apa says. The actor also notes that he’s learned from the crash, saying, “It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I’m okay — it could have been a lot worse.”

Despite the calamity, the hours and driving practices have apparently not changed:

“The schedule didn’t change. It’s still a requirement for the actors to drive to work, which is fair enough. The crew works longer than we do, and they have to drive back and forth to work every day.”

This seems contrary to a statement Warner Bros. Television issued after the accident, which stated, “KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him.” In a statement to Vulture, Warner Brothers said, “We are not commenting any further beyond the statements we made at that time.”