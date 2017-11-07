Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring [Sound of Glass Shattering]
With the best voice in comedy, Ron Funches sat down with us before his set at Comedy Central’s “Colossal Clusterfest” and let us in on his preshow mantra, along with his strange choice for an entrance song, which, according to him, really changes the temperature in the room.
