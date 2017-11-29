Rose McGowan, Kathy Griffin, Chrissy Teigen, and More React to Matt Lauer Firing

By
Photo: 2014 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

This morning NBC announced it was firing Matt Lauer from the Today show, citing evidence of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Later this afternoon, Variety released a report detailing accusations made against Lauer, which include allegedly exposing himself to a female staffer and sending a sex toy as a gift to another with “an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her.” The reports shocked Hollywood and celebrities began taking to Twitter to respond to the bombshell news.

Tags:

Rose McGowan and More React to Matt Lauer Firing