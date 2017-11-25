Photo: Getty Images

Save for a few extenuating circumstances, Britain’s Royal Family never, ever releases statements to the press to discuss matters of the Windsor heart — it’s simply uncouth! However, due to the flurry of rumors from various “palace sources” and “royal correspondents” over the past few weeks that strongly hint an engagement will be imminent between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace just can’t take it anymore with the media. So much so that they’ve issued a rare statement, hoping we can all shut up about the lovebirds now and leave them alone. Speaking with various British outlets, a spokesperson for the Royal Family said they “would not give a running commentary on Harry’s love life.” The engagement rumors gained particular traction earlier this month, when it was reported that Markle would be leaving her popular USA drama Suits at the conclusion of this season. This was later amplified by the news that Markle has reportedly also permanently relocated from Toronto to London to be closer to her beau. At least we have The Crown for now!