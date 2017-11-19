Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Bentonville Fil

In the midst of the #MeToo movement last month, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews shared his experience of being sexually assaulted by a “high-powered” male Hollywood executive at a party, who was later revealed to be WME agent Adam Venit. As a consequence for his actions, Venit is currently taking a leave of absence from the agency much to the satisfaction of Crews, although someone else in their orbit isn’t too pleased at how these events are negatively affecting the sexual assaulter. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Crews revealed with an email screenshot that Russell Simmons is encouraging him to get Venit his job back. “Did he ever apologize. Give the agent a pass,” Simmons wrote, per the tweet. “Ask that he be reinstated. With great love, all things are possible.” Crews, unsurprisingly, isn’t too keen on the idea and only needs five words to shut it down: “NO ONE GETS A PASS.”

Message Russell Simmons sent to me regarding my sexual assault case against Adam Venit of @WME:



Dear @UncleRUSH——

NO ONE GETS A PASS pic.twitter.com/DmEvqWVxkc — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 19, 2017

Last week, Crews went on Good Morning America to further speak out about his disturbing groping experience with Venit, saying that he suffered PTSD in its aftermath. “I’ve never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified,” he explained. “I will not be shamed. I did nothing wrong … It was foul to the core and it still shocks me.”