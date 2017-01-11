Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

You’re the Worst Recap: Here to Make Friends

This season is a hot mess.

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Eat, Bray, Love

Excuse me, but is no one going to tell us how the tagliatelle was?

9:04 p.m.

Andy Dick Was Fired From a Second Film for Sexual Assault and Erratic Behavior

Sources confirm that Dick was let go for harassing women, appearing intoxicated, and grabbing a crew member’s genitals.

9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Ronnie’s Got a Gun

Archie wants the Black Hood dead, and he wants to be the one to kill him.

8:55 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Is Producing an All-Star Broadway Production of The Boys in the Band

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer are set to star.

8:49 p.m.

Brett Ratner No Longer Has A Development Partnership With Warner Bros.

The director says it was his choice, but the studio claims it has severed ties.

7:36 p.m.

Beyoncé Is Voicing Nala in the Live-Action Lion King Remake

She just can’t wait to be queen.

5:57 p.m.

Mindhunter Recap: You’re Crazy

Mindhunter’s willingness to let its heroes look bad is a big part of what makes it work.

5:51 p.m.

Hamilton Actor Not Surprised to Hear of Broadway Sexual-Harassment Allegations

“I am well aware of the ubiquity of not just sexual harassment but sexual predation.”

5:37 p.m.

Tyrese Now Threatening to Quit Fast and Furious 9 If the Rock Returns

“Spin off these nuts selfish champ…”

5:10 p.m.

Rihanna and N.E.R.D. Evolve on ‘Lemon’

They keep advancing.

5:03 p.m.

Twin Peaks: Everything That Happened in the 25 Years Before The Return

A gruesome death, a drug cartel, and a brief fling with Donald Trump.

4:51 p.m.

Let Darren Criss and His Murder Speedo Tease American Crime Story: Versace

The new American Crime Story season premieres January 17.

4:35 p.m.

Who Is Beanie Feldstein and Why Is She Suddenly Everywhere?

Saoirse Ronan’s best friend in Lady Bird is Jonah Hill’s sister.

4:20 p.m.

Playboy Puts Brett Ratner Hugh Hefner Movie on Hold in Wake of Allegations

Additionally, Jared Leto’s representatives claim he was never involved in the film.

4:11 p.m.

Julianne Moore to Star in Gloria Steinem Biopic

Directed by Julie Taymor.

4:09 p.m.

Woody Allen Was Due to Perform at Wedding of Amazon Exec Ousted for Harassment

Roy Price’s wedding was canceled after harassment claims came out.

4:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: November 2017

Adios, John Carpenter’s The Thing.

3:55 p.m.

Mindhunter’s Hannah Gross on Working With David Fincher and Jonathan Groff

And the jump from micro-budget indie films to Netflix’s hit crime drama.

2:16 p.m.

A Pair of Recent Mixtapes Showcase Atlanta Rap’s Continued Vitality

Thanks to Gucci Mane, it’s plug and play among the Peach State’s elite.