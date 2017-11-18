Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

According to People, Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest has released a statement denying accusations that he took took part in unspecified misconduct against a female stylist he worked with at E! News ten years ago. In fact, his denial actually proceeds any public allegations against him. “Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her,” the host of the upcoming American Idol reboot said Friday. “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the allegations against Seacrest surfaced a week ago, though specific details have yet to emerge. “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am,” Seacrest continues. “Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be.” Concludes Seacrest, “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.” According to Deadline, E! is currently undertaking an internal investigation into the situation.