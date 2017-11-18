Samantha Bee on the Sad Realities of Being a Woman in Comedy

“Burn it down, my witches.” That’s the advice Samantha Bee gave all of the women in the comedy industry at the end of her Full Frontal program this week, days after the disturbing revelations of Louis C.K. finally came to light after years of hushed rumors. But you know what really pisses Bee off even more? Just how shitty it is to be a woman in the comedy industry in general. “Here’s what it’s been like for me and a lot of the women I know. Even if no one exposes his penis to you, you’re still dealing with a parade of total dicks,” she explained. “Like lady-blind pieces of crap who interrupt you in every meeting. And when you do get to talk, forget to write your jokes down.” So to all of the “sentient hoodies” out there who happen to be the current gatekeepers of comedy, Bee has a few harsh words for you: “If you don’t understand why all the women are so pissed off, that’s why. And if you still don’t get it, I invite you to go away. You are wrong about where the clitoris is and you’re wrong about what makes good comedy.”

Men, she even argues, will be rendered obsolete in the comedy world soon enough to make way for all the women: “The meteor has already hit, so don’t worry about what the dinosaurs think. The future of comedy is yours.”