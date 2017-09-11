Sandra Bullock To Play Wendy Davis In Biopic Let Her Speak

Ms. Bullock is going to Washington. According to Deadline, the movie Let Her Speak has just attached Sandra Bullock to star as Texas State Senator Wendy Davis, who staged a 13-hour filibuster on the Texas State Senate floor in January of 2013 in order to block the passage of a strict anti-abortion bill. The actress is reportedly attached so long as the production lands “a director she likes.” If they can find her the right match Bullock would play out the day of the filibuster — during which time the Senator was not allowed to eat, drink, sit, or go to the bathroom, in accordance with the rules of the Texas senate — as well as Davis’s path from teen mom to Harvard-educated lawyer.
Comments