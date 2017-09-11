Latest News from Vulture

10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Band’s Visit Finds Strength In Smallness

A musical that forgoes the razzle-dazzle and instead finds power in quietude.

9:38 p.m.

Taylor Swift Interrupts Your TGIT Viewing to Perform New Song ‘New Year’s Day’

Surrounded by candlelight, her fans, and the sea.

8:42 p.m.

John Hillerman, Magnum P.I. Actor, Dead at 84

Hillerman won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his Magnum P.I. part.

8:26 p.m.

Ellen Page To Star In New Netflix Series The Umbrella Academy

It will be a live-action adaptation of the Dark Horse comic book.

8:05 p.m.

FX Releases Statment on Louis C.K.: ‘The Matter Is Currently Under Review’

The network says it has fielded “no allegations of misconduct” in its eight-year relationship with C.K.

7:46 p.m.

The Controversial Episode of Louie That Now Plays Like a Confessional

Even before the allegations against Louis C.K. went public, “Pamela Part 1” raised eyebrows.

7:36 p.m.

Sandra Bullock To Play Wendy Davis In Biopic Let Her Speak

The movie will tackle Davis’s marathon filibuster of the Texas senate in 2013.

7:34 p.m.

HBO Cuts Ties with Louis C.K. Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

The comedian was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

7:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Is Trash. Period.

The sequel to 2015’s Daddy’s Home, starring Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, and Will Ferrell, is a toxic, not at all benign movie.

6:35 p.m.

Ex–Mad Men Writer Alleges Matthew Weiner Said She Owed It to Him to Get Naked

“He told me that I owed it to him to let him see me naked.”

6:30 p.m.

The Songs on Taylor Swift’s Album That Definitely Diss Kanye and Kim

“Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you / And so I took an ax to a mended fence.”

5:55 p.m.

Lucky Louie Producer Mike Royce Reacts to the Louis C.K. Allegations

“There’s a man problem. I don’t know what else to say.”

5:18 p.m.

Rosie O’Donnell, Amber Tamblyn, and More Respond to Louis C.K. Allegations

“Louie is the show/Louis CK is the monster”

5:15 p.m.

Rian Johnson Is Creating a New Star Wars Trilogy

Johnson wrote and directed the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

4:38 p.m.

43 of the Year’s Most Giftable Coffee-Table Books

Whether they’re into sneakers, Surrealist art, cacti, or RuPaul.

4:08 p.m.

Mike Schur Apologizes for Having Louis C.K. on Parks and Recreation

Schur says he heard rumors about C.K. before the comedian’s last appearance on the sitcom.

4:04 p.m.

Distributor Reconsidering the Release of Louis C.K.’s New Film

The Orchard says it is “giving careful consideration to the timing and release” of C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy.

4:01 p.m.

All the Times Louis C.K. Made a Creepy Masturbation Joke

After five women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct, many of his jokes have taken on more sinister overtones.

3:51 p.m.

Tig Notaro Says She Feels ‘Trapped’ by Her Association With Louis C.K.

“He knew it was going to make him look like a good guy, supporting a woman.”

3:49 p.m.

A Timeline of the Louis C.K. Masturbation Allegations

As with Harvey Weinstein, the rumors had floated around the “whisper network” of women in comedy for years.