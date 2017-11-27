The next batch of Saturday Night Live hosts will be brought to you by Oscar season and the movie Jumanji. December will kick off with the Irish double down of U2 and Saoirse Ronan (who’s promoting the literally perfect movie Lady Bird) followed by James Franco touting The Disaster Artist, with extremely cool musical guest SZA. Closing out the show’s 2017 will be Kevin Hart with the Foo Fighters. Be on the lookout too for a possible surprise performance by Hart’s SNL alter ego, Chocolate Droppa.
