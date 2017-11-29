Photo: Vulture

There’s going to be a reunion at the Waitress diner. Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, and Jason Mraz, who collaborated with Bareilles on the album that preceded the Broadway premiere, will be singing together again. Bareilles, who made her Broadway debut in the show earlier this year, will return to the leading role of Jenna for a six-week stint from January 16 through February 25. Mraz, who is currently performing on Broadway as the oh-so-charming Dr. Pomatter across from Betsy Wolfe, has extended his slate of performances to January 28. Tickets are on presale now.

In advance of their stint onstage together, Vulture chatted with both Mraz and Bareilles at Tavern on the Green about all things pie. Take a look: