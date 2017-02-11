Sarah Hyland Says Her Modern Family Character Is Bisexual, Sure!

In news that is hypothetically pretty cool for bi representation on network TV (if it, you know, ever comes to pass) Sarah Hyland tweeted that her Modern Family character is bisexual. In response to a fan on Twitter claiming that Haley Dunphy is bisexual, Hyland wrote, “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.” Haley Dunphy has only dated men so far in the series, but even if you have never seen definitive evidence of her bisexuality on the series itself, just know that it’s there and pretend that’s enough!
