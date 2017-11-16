On her Hulu show I Love You, America, Sarah Silverman spoke up about the scandal surrounding her close friend Louis C.K., who was accused of and admitted to forcing women to watch him masturbate in front of them. “I wish I could sit this one out,” Silverman begins, saying that she is in full support of exposing men who commit sexual harassment and assault everywhere, but that this instance is deeply painful because of her friendship with C.K. “One of my best friends of over 25 years, Louis C.K., masturbated in front of women. He wielded his power over women in fucked-up ways, sometimes to the point where they left comedy entirely,” she says.

“I love Louis, but Louis did these things. Both of these statements are true,” Silverman says. “I keep asking myself. Can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them?” She then points out that, at this moment, her feelings are beside the point. “The only people that matter right now are the victims, and they are victims because of something he did,” she says. “I hope it’s okay that I am at once very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it, and also sad, because he’s my friend. I believe with all my heart that this moment in time is essential. It’s vital that people be held accountable for their actions no matter who they are.”