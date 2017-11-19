Damn that pesky Constitution and not undermining the country’s various institutions that we barely hold onto as it is. While Barack Obama will never be able to claim the U.S. presidency again for those valid enough reasons, SNL’s sexy ‘90s-inspired vocal group is hoping they can perhaps entice the guy to run for something, anything, to get him back in the public eye. If those harmonizing vocals and simple rhyming schemes can’t entice him — “Every night, I turn the TV on and cry / I feel like we’re all going to die” — then we honestly don’t know what will. Maybe a Boyz II Men collab.
