Roy Moore is in a bit of a pickle. Specifically, a disgusting, sour pickle filled with sexual misconduct allegations about dating young women. That’s why Vice President Mike Pence wants to meet with him to discuss some crisis management options on SNL ﻿— “think of it as going to conversation therapy to turn yourself into someone who’s no longer a candidate!” — but he might be a bit out of his depth after hearing just how backwards Alabama is. Jeff Sessions, the Opossum King of the South himself, is also pretty creeped out about this hopeful Senate candidate. That’s when you know it’s bad.