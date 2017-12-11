How Do You Do, Fellow Kids? SNL’s Hillary Clinton Is Starting to Plan Her Cool and Hip Political Comeback

The Dems are back, baby! And they haven’t felt this confident since the day before Donald Trump was elected President! SNL’s Hillary Clinton has a feeling this influx of donkey love will suit her political aspirations quite nicely going forward, as she’s already flirting with the idea of a return to the candidate spotlight. Or as she puts it, before donning a mustachioed disguise to pump up a little bit of enthusiasm: “Just one more chance. And maybe one more chance after that.” What could possibly go wrong?

SNL's Hillary Clinton Is Planning Her Political Comeback