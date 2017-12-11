Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Oh My God, Someone Please Let Helen Mirren Play Donald Trump

“I mean, that’s a character isn’t it, the real thing?”

11:02 a.m.

Gal Gadot Will Exit Wonder Woman Universe Unless Brett Ratner Is Fired

Ratner has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment this month.

10:51 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Tiffany Haddish Is the ‘Last Black Unicorn’

The Girls Trip star is the first black female comic to host SNL.

10:29 a.m.

SNL’s Hillary Clinton Is Starting to Plan Her Cool Political Comeback

Just one more chance. And maybe one more chance after that.

9:54 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish Compliments Donald Trump in Her SNL Monologue

It all goes back to the beauty shop.

9:23 a.m.

SNL’s Roy Moore Admits to Kiddin’ Around With Some Young Girls

“Okay, if everyone thinks I did it, I’ll marry her.”

2:21 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Sells 700,000 on the First Day of Release

The pop star’s sixth album is on pace to have the biggest first-week sales of her career.

1:40 a.m.

Brand New’s Jesse Lacey Responds to Sexual Misconduct Accusations

The frontman posted a lengthy note on Brand New’s Facebook page.

Yesterday at 10:07 p.m.

DC Comics Editor Eddie Berganza Suspended Following 3 Claims of Sexual Assault

DC explains, “There will be a prompt and yet careful review into next steps as it relates to the allegations against him.”

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

Radhika Jones Expected to Be Named Next Editor of Vanity Fair

The 44-year-old is currently the editorial director of the New York Times’ book department.

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m.

Jen Kirkman Is ‘Jealous’ of Certain Male Sexual Harassers

“I’m gonna say something fucked up, because it’s a little fucked up.”

Yesterday at 2:17 p.m.

CSI Star Alleges Steven Seagal Exposed Himself to Her During Audition

Multiple woman have shared similar stories of harassment by Seagal in recent days.

Yesterday at 12:41 p.m.

Rebel Wilson Says She Endured Lewd Sexual Harassment From a Famous Actor

She also shared an uncomfortable hotel-room encounter with a “top director.”

Yesterday at 11:59 a.m.

Michelle Dockery Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ Meeting With Harvey Weinstein

“I’d heard the rumours.”

Yesterday at 11:15 a.m.

Supergirl Showrunner Suspended Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

“The workplace feels unsafe,” one woman said.

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

Tips for Post-Apocalyptic Beards With the Cast of The Walking Dead

Here’s how to get your facial hair to peak zombie-fighting performance.

Yesterday at 10:31 a.m.

George Takei Is ‘Shocked and Bewildered’ Over Sexual-Assault Claims Against Him

“Right now it is a he said / he said situation.”

Yesterday at 10:08 a.m.

Game Night Trailer: Rachel McAdams Eschews Monopoly for Murder

The R-rated comedy will be out in March.

Yesterday at 9:34 a.m.

Hugh Grant Incompetently Faked Being His Own Agent for Years

Anything to save some pennies.

Yesterday at 12:45 a.m.

Producer Gary Goddard’s Rep Denies Anthony Edwards’s Molestation Claim

“Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him.”