The Crown and Other Shows to Watch on Thanksgiving

It is our solemn duty to eat too much food, collapse onto a sofa, then binge-watch television in a tryptophan-induced haze.

Noel Gallagher on His New Album and Liam’s New Album

“I don’t give a fuck whether he puts his album out the same day as mine. I will thank him for promoting my record, though.”

Ex-Model Says Russell Simmons Privately Apologized for Alleged Sexual Assault

She recalls asking for Brett Ratner for help as Simmons made sexual advances, but Ratner seemed unmoved.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Have Split

He’ll have more time with his scarfs.

Scotland Yard Investigating Kevin Spacey for 2005 Sexual Assault

The Scotland Yard is also investigating Spacey for a separate sexual-assault allegation from 2008.

Three CBS Employees Now Also Accuse Charlie Rose of Sexual Misconduct

CBS This Morning uncovered the new allegations through its own investigation.

Why Hari Kondabolu Had to Explain What The Problem With Apu Is to America

“I honestly wanted to call it Seriously? I need to explain this?”

Great British Bake Off’s New Host Revealed the Winner Before the Finale

“I went into a panic mode,” Prue Leith explained.

The Watchmen Sequel Is Off to a Good Start, Surprisingly Enough

You just have to accept the circumstances of its existence.

Post Malone Carves Up Tons of People in His ‘Rockstar’ Video

So is this what Thanksgiving dinner looks like at the Post household?

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter Denies Rape Accusation

Actress and singer Melissa Schuman claims the performer raped her in 2002; Carter claims their relationship was consensual.

Stephen Colbert on Charlie Rose Allegations: ‘It’s a Terrible Abuse of Power’

“If allegations of harassment were weather, this is hurricane season right now.”

How Will CBS Replace Charlie Rose?

Here are three of the most likely paths.

Everything We Definitely Know About The Room’s Tommy Wiseau

Tommy Wiseau directed the legendarily awful 2003 motion picture The Room; this we know for certain. Beyond that, things start to get murky.

21 of the Most Barbra Streisand Moments in Her Netflix Concert Film

From eating crabs to celebrating her dog.

Godless Series Premiere Recap: The One-Armed Man

Frank Griffin is coming for Roy Goode, and he’ll kill anyone who stands in his way.

Dancing With the Stars Season Finale Recap: And the Winner Is …

Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher, or Lindsey Stirling?

Gayle King Tells Stephen Colbert ‘It’s Painful’ to Talk About Charlie Rose

“When you think about the anguish of those women, despite the friendship, you still have to report the news.”

Rashida Jones Left Toy Story 4 Due to Pixar’s Treatment of Women and POC

Previous reports alleged that Jones and her screenwriting partner left Toy Story 4 over unwanted advances by John Lasseter.

This Is Us Recap: Kate’s Story

“Number Two” deals with the aftermath of Kate’s miscarriage.