While it’s a little early to say which movies will be this year’s biggest contenders at the Oscars, the first trailer for The Post certainly seems to want to make a case for its stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. Steven Spielberg directs the historical drama about Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham (Streep) and executive editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) and their decision to publish the government-leaked Pentagon Papers, which revealed damning information about the Vietnam War in 1971. The all-star cast also includes Carrie Coon, Alison Brie, David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Matthew Rhys, Jesse Plemons and Bradley Whitford. The movie is set to hit theaters December 22.