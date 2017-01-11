Watch Millie Bobby Brown Rap Her Recap for Stranger Things Season 1

Why make Evan Peters dress up in bad wigs and a fat suit?

Mandy Moore is doing something very special in season two.

This Is Us Recap: I Got You, Babe

Yang also addressed the inspiration for Bobby Cannavale’s character.

Master of None Co-Creator Alan Yang Calls For ‘More Women in Positions of Power’

The premieres are being pushed back to 2018.

Weinstein Company Shelves Polaroid and The Current War; Has No More 2017 Movies

Yesterday at 7:28 p.m.

A Line Name-Checking Kevin Spacey in The Next This Is Us Has Been Cut

The episode was shot several weeks ago and has been edited in light of recent news surrounding Spacey.