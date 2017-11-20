Latest News from Vulture

25 mins ago

Marvel’s Runaways Series-Premiere Recap: Teenage Dream

The new Marvel show turns a typical teen soap into something fantastic.

1:24 a.m.

Melissa Gilbert Reveals ‘Humiliating’ Oliver Stone Audition Incident

The Little House on the Prairie actress says The Doors director asked her to get down on her hands and knees for a “special scene.”

12:04 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Recap: The Cries Have It

Other than Vicki Gunvalson’s Icelandic ordeal, this season gave us absolutely nothing.

Yesterday at 11:55 p.m.

Seth Meyers Breaks Down the Dad Feud Between President Trump and LaVar Ball

Two outrageous dads enter. Only one may leave.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

After Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile Heads to the Big Screen

Turns out, that Agatha Christie? Quite the mystery writer.

Yesterday at 9:53 p.m.

Theater Review: On Wolves Who Kick

In Sarah DeLappe’s play, soccer is everything for a team of nameless young female players.

Yesterday at 9:16 p.m.

Bryan Cranston Looks Back on That One Time He Crossed Paths With Charles Manson

“I was within his grasp just one year before he committed brutal murder in 1969.”

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

TV Host Charlie Rose Accused of Sexual Harassment By 8 Women

The allegations range from walking around naked in front of them to unwanted touching.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

Seth Meyers Is Reportedly Your 2018 Golden Globes Host

Time to take a closer look at Hollywood’s tipsiest night.

Yesterday at 4:47 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Debuts Paula’s New Song, ‘Very First Penis I Saw’

There are some excellent produce props.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Rogue City Bus Blocks Georgia Dome Demolition Livestream

“Jesus, get out of the way, bus!”

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

Mother of Kevin Spacey Accuser Says 8 More Men Have Shared Allegations With Her

Heather Unruh says eight more men have contacted her with allegations against Spacey.

Yesterday at 3:55 p.m.

Charles Manson Is Dead, But Pop Culture Is Keeping Him Alive

In American Horror Story, Search Party, and other projects, Manson is still a frightening cultural force.

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

SMILF Is a Must-Watch in a Post-Weinstein World

Star and creator Frankie Shaw explains how Trump’s ‘grab ‘em by the pussy’ video inspired the show’s sexual-assault plotline.

Yesterday at 2:46 p.m.

The Stories Behind 5 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Songs (Including ‘Getting Bi’)

Plus, the songs the cast auditioned with.

Yesterday at 2:04 p.m.

Natalie Zea: My ‘Crazy’ Detour Character Is Making Me a Worse Mom

“I’ve gotten a talking-to a couple times for being a little too candid with my daughter, who is 2.”

Yesterday at 1:49 p.m.

The Best Joke About Colin Kaepernick and the NFL National Anthem Protests

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks about writing a joke inspired by Colin Kaepernick taking a knee that doesn’t ever say his name.

Yesterday at 12:44 p.m.

Natalie Portman Shares Experiences of Sexual Harassment and Sexism in Hollywood

“I’ve had discrimination or harassment on almost everything I’ve ever worked on in some way.”

Yesterday at 12:05 p.m.

Stop Trying to Make Pink Versus Christina Aguilera Happen (Again)

Twitter swears Pink cringed at Christina’s AMAs Whitney Houston tribute.

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Brimstone and Glory Is a Dizzying, Poetic Ode to the Art of Explosions

See this one on the big screen if you can.