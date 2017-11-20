Seth Meyers Breaks Down the Dad Feud Between President Trump and LaVar Ball

Twitter discourse continues to plummet toward rock bottom, and soon enough we’ll find out what’s been waiting down there for us this entire time: two dads, arguing in the void. Unfortunately, one of those dads is the President of the United States Donald Trump, who is currently embroiled in a quarrel with LaVar Ball, father of LiAngelo Ball, one of three UCLA basketball players threatened with shoplifting charges in China. Like many of the focal points of his ire, Trump took to Twitter to express his dismay at how ungrateful he felt the players seemed to be after he intervened on their behalf. Unlike many of Trump’s Twitter targets, however, father LaVar Ball is a real character. It’s a dad match for the ages, specifically the age of 2017.
