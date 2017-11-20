Seth Meyers Is Reportedly Your 2018 Golden Globes Host

The Golden Globes aren’t ready to go host-less just yet. Despite rumors that the awards gala might just let stars file through and read teleprompters while looking beautiful, Seth Meyers is close to being announced as the emcee for the ceremony, which will take place on January 7. He will surely bring more topical jokes than Jimmy Fallon did last year, and will likely make fewer digs at Hollywood and the wealthy elite than Ricky Gervais. In an ideal world he would prove a truly magnanimous host by getting Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey back on the program for a special, awards-themed edition of “Really!?!”
