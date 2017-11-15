Latest News from Vulture

24 mins ago

Larry David Cannot Curb His Enthusiasm for ‘Mean Tweets’ About Jimmy Kimmel

The comedian couldn’t stop laughing while reading tweets about Jimmy Kimmel.

12:50 a.m.

The First Assassination Of Gianni Versace Trailer Is Bloody And Opulent

It’s a true story made for re-telling by Ryan Murphy.

12:30 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump’s Friendship Tour in Asia

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte serenaded the American leader.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

American Horror Story: Cult Was a Missed Opportunity

It was a bold idea, but AHS: Cult didn’t tell us anything substantive about the Trump era.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

Sarah Paulson on AHS: Cult, That Surprise Finale, and Trump’s Election

“I certainly didn’t think I was giving a message to the liberals of America.”

Yesterday at 11:02 p.m.

American Horror Story Cult Season Finale Recap: Electoral Collage

“Great Again” is less of a frightfest than it is a fantasy.

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Blake Shelton Unseats The Rock as People’s Sexiest Man Alive

What a year.

Yesterday at 10:11 p.m.

Rose McGowan Says Drugs Could Have Been Planted On Her

She plans to plead “not guilty” to the charge of drug possession.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

This Is Us Recap: Kevin’s Story

It’s depressing as hell to watch Kevin Pearson hit rock bottom.

Yesterday at 9:10 p.m.

Third Woman Accuses Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick of Sexual Assault

Ed Westwick’s representative didn’t comment on the latest allegations.

Yesterday at 8:34 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish To Continue Stealing the Scene With Two More Movie Deals

Hollywood is giving the people more of what they want: Tiffany Haddish.

Yesterday at 7:50 p.m.

Hulu Will Not Renew Difficult People For Fourth Season

Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner were apparently too much for the streaming network to handle.

Yesterday at 7:20 p.m.

An Actress Is Suing Harvey Weinstein for Rape in Los Angeles

The encounter is alleged to have taken place in 2016 at a Los Angeles hotel.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Where Did Marina Abramovic Institute’s Money Go?

The Hudson holy site is being abandoned.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

Let Cardi B Teach You How to Hustle

Step one: network, network, network.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Taraji P. Henson to Explore What Men Want in Gender-Flipped Nancy Meyers Remake

Hallelujah! She’s replacing Mel Gibson.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Get Out to Run As a Comedy at the Golden Globes

It could be competing alongside movies like The Big Sick and Lady Bird.

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m.

Bryan Cranston Says Maybe Spacey, Weinstein Can Get a Second Chance

“We shouldn’t close it off and say, ‘To hell with him, rot, and go away from us for the rest of your life.’”

Yesterday at 3:05 p.m.

What Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters Bring to American Horror Story: Cult

By embracing over-the-top drama, they saved AHS: Cult from itself.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

Kristen Bell Will Reunite the Cast of a High-School Musical in a TV Special

The special, airing December 10, focuses on the cast of a high-school production of Into the Woods.