Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump’s Friendship Tour in Asia

Seth Meyers used his Late Night “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday to check in on President Trump’s visit to Asia. Not only did the president make it through the 12-day tour, which Trump claimed “a lot of people said is almost physically impossible,” he also seemed to solidify some friendships along the way. The connection between Trump and Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte is so deep that Duterte, who has been accused of grave human-rights abuses, serenaded the American leader with a love song. However, it was unclear from the clip, if Duterte was allowed to wear the same matching shirt Trump wore with another ally, Vladimir Putin.
