On last night’s episode of Late Night, Seth Meyers zeroed in on Trump, “our neediest, most insecure president,” and his defense of Roy Moore, accused child molester and Republican Senate candidate. “In other words, Trump has handed the Democrats a great, big beautiful Christmas present,” Meyers explained. There are also reports that Trump has claimed that the infamous Access Hollywood tape is fake, about which Meyers has this to say: “You’re claiming that Access Hollywood tape was fake? Are you insane? Oh, right.”
