Latest News from Vulture

29 mins ago

Angela Lansbury Shared Her Thoughts on Sexual Harassment and People Aren’t Happy

The Murder She Wrote star is now facing a backlash.

10:32 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence: Dating Darren Aronofsky During Mother! Press Was Exhausting

“Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?”

9:44 a.m.

Fall TV Scorecard: Which New Shows Are the Biggest Winners?

From The Good Doctor to Will & Grace.

9:41 a.m.

Seth Meyers: Trump Standing With Moore Is a ‘Christmas Present to Democrats’

“You’re claiming that Access Hollywood tape was fake? Are you insane? Oh, right.”

8:42 a.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: December 2017

Say good-bye to Nightcrawler and Young Frankenstein.

8:38 a.m.

Here Are Your 2018 Grammy Nominees

It’ll be a battle between Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z.

8:30 a.m.

The Disaster Artist Is the Ultimate James Franco Showcase

This is his Lincoln.

8:00 a.m.

Amy Sherman-Palladino Is About to Debut Her Most Ambitious Show Yet

The Gilmore Girls creator tackles the life of a female stand-up comic — in 1950s New York — in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

1:38 a.m.

Access Hollywood Reminds Viewers Its Trump Tape Is ‘Very Real’

The president reportedly suggested that the tape, which he had previously apologized for, was not authentic.

1:00 a.m.

Get Out and Call Me by Your Name Lead Gotham Awards

While James Franco takes home Best Actor for The Disaster Artist.

1:00 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: Shine Bright Like a Diamond

What is Runaways if the characters don’t actually run away?

12:03 a.m.

Original Jersey Shore Cast Returns for Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Can’t see why they would get into a giant brawl with the cast of Floribama Shore. Then again, can’t see why they wouldn’t.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

SNL Pulls Creepy Safelite AutoGlass Sketch From Reruns and YouTube

Beck Bennett appears in the sketch as a windshield-repair technician turned obsessed stalker.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

RHOC Reunion Finale Recap: Orange You Glad It’s Over

Is Vicki and Tamra’s longtime feud finally over?

Yesterday at 9:14 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Now Faces Sex-Trafficking Charges

Bob Weinstein and the Weinstein Company are also involved in the complaint.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Removed From Directors Guild of America

The DGA began disciplinary proceedings in October after sexual-harassment allegations began to surface against Weinstein.

Yesterday at 6:13 p.m.

A Eulogy for Armie Hammer’s Twitter, Which He Has Deleted

Push me to the edge, Armie Hammer’s Twitter account is dead.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

How Curb Your Enthusiasm Scripts Go From Outline to Episode

Jeff Garlin explains Curb’s improvisation-based process, and how it relates to his own comedy.

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Phoebe Robinson Hopes You Won’t Judge Her Favorite Walk-in Song

Phoebe Robinson, of 2 Dope Queens fame, reveals her favorite walk-in song and the way she deals with bad crowds.

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

Jeremy Piven Show Wisdom of the Crowd Canceled Amid Sexual-Assault Allegations

The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women.