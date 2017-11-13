SNL Tackles Louis C.K. Allegations With ‘Claire From HR’

Following Tiffany Haddish’s cheeky monologue (which included a “Tiff Tip” for avoiding sexual-harassment accusations), SNL continued the digs at Louis C.K.’s sexual-misconduct allegations during Weekend Update, with a visit from “Claire from HR.” In the sketch, Claire, played by Cecily Strong, attempts to conduct a quiz on appropriate workplace behavior. “What is the appropriate way to handle a workplace relationship?” She asks Colin Jost. “(a) inform someone at HR, (b) lock her in a room and make her look at it, or (c) bully her out of the entire industry.” To anyone familiar with either the C.K. or Weinstein allegations, the latter two options will certainly ring a bell. “You’d be surprised how many people get that wrong. It will make you lose your damn mind,” she says. Kevin Spacey is also implicated in the segment when Strong asks, “When is it okay for an adult to have a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old?” The third answer, “14 but you’re gay now, so hurray, how brave,” makes direct reference to Spacey’s bizarre response to accusations against him last month. At the rate that new sexual-misconduct allegations keep pouring out, we may be seeing Claire again in the near future. “I’m sure I’ll be back next week and the week after that forever and ever,” she says. “Because all of this isn’t just a scandal. It didn’t just start last week. It’s just actual reality for half of the population.”