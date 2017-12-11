Human ray of sunshine Tiffany Haddish hosted SNL last night with the help of her favorite Alexander McQueen dress, which she guesses she’ll be buried in “if” she ever decides to die one day. (She doesn’t expect to.) But between her funny musings about men randomly whipping out their penises and not getting her Girls Trip money yet, Haddish wanted to share a nice thought about President Donald Tump, which goes back to hanging at her local beauty shop with her friends. “We were saying, dang, who’s doing Donald Trump’s wigs? His lace fronts are off the chain! His hair is looking so good since he became president,” she explained. “What kind of glue is he using? Because when the wind blows, it don’t even move or nothing. That’s good hair right there.” Well, Trumpy? Which glue?