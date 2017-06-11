Somehow This Is the SNL Sketch That Got Larry David to Break

If you want to get Larry David to break during a Saturday Night Live sketch, just give him a few lines about power bottoms. During David’s stint hosting SNL this weekend, he managed to be pretty, pretty, pretty professional, up until this silly little sketch about a man trying to keep up with his new wife, who is some sort of performer who frequents gay clubs. Don’t spend too much time trying to parse that, and instead enjoy the moment when the absurdity of whatever he’s doing hits David and a single “is everything okay?” from Kate McKinnon sends him over the edge.
