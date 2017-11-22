Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Stephen Colbert on Charlie Rose Allegations: ‘It’s a Terrible Abuse of Power’

“If allegations of harassment were weather, this is hurricane season right now.”

6 mins ago

How Will CBS Replace Charlie Rose?

Here are three of the most likely paths.

9:00 a.m.

Everything We Definitely Know About The Room’s Tommy Wiseau

Tommy Wiseau directed the legendarily awful 2003 motion picture The Room; this we know for certain. Beyond that, things start to get murky.

8:47 a.m.

21 of the Most Barbra Streisand Moments in Her Netflix Concert Film

From eating crabs to celebrating her dog.

8:36 a.m.

Godless Series Premiere Recap: The One-Armed Man

Frank Griffin is coming for Roy Goode, and he’ll kill anyone who stands in his way.

8:28 a.m.

Dancing With the Stars Season Finale Recap: And the Winner Is …

Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher, or Lindsey Stirling?

12:48 a.m.

Gayle King Tells Stephen Colbert ‘It’s Painful’ to Talk About Charlie Rose

“When you think about the anguish of those women, despite the friendship, you still have to report the news.”

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Rashida Jones Left Toy Story 4 Due to Pixar’s Treatment of Women and POC

Previous reports alleged that Jones and her screenwriting partner left Toy Story 4 over unwanted advances by John Lasseter.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter Accused of Rape

Actress and singer Melissa Schuman claims the performer raped her in 2002.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

This Is Us Recap: Kate’s Story

“Number Two” deals with the aftermath of Kate’s miscarriage.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

David Cassidy Dead At 67

He suffered complications arising from dementia.

Yesterday at 8:50 p.m.

Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe Was Investigated for Angry, ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior

Beghe is working with an anger-management coach after several complaints were filed about his behavior on set.

Yesterday at 8:15 p.m.

Accounts of Misconduct Surface After John Lasseter Announces ‘Sabbatical’

Several news outlets are publishing reports of inappropriate behavior by the head of Disney and Pixar animation.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

Alicia Silverstone on Her Unexpected Cameo in the Year’s Weirdest Movie

The Clueless star spills about how her brief appearance in The Killing of a Sacred Deer came about.

Yesterday at 5:32 p.m.

The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson

He’s influenced everyone from South Park to the Beach Boys.

Yesterday at 5:03 p.m.

See Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Vulture Festival L.A.

James Franco, Dave Franco, Issa Rae, Robert Pattinson, Natalie Portman, and more stars stopped by our studio.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

This My So-Called Life Star Is Now a Real-Life Countess

“It was, ‘Welcome to the patriarchy,’ which I had never experienced.”

Yesterday at 4:32 p.m.

Everything Brad Pitt Has Eaten in His Movies

Maybe you’ve noticed, but Brad Pitt eats a lot in his movies. But Brad’s onscreen munching works as a shorthand for character. Vulture breaks it down.

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

John Lasseter Announces Leave of Absence From Pixar Following ‘Missteps’

“It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable.”

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

12 Chic Fall Looks That Say ‘I’m Harboring a Murderous Secret’

Elliott from Search Party is proof that just because your life is in shambles doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be.