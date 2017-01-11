On Monday Robert Mueller III dropped a surprise bombshell on the Trump administration by unsealing the criminal case against campaign aid George Papadopoulos, in which Papadopoulos plead guilty to lying to FBI about his contact with Russians. Since then, President Trump has distanced himself from the former foreign policy adviser, tweeting, “Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George.” Luckily, Stephen Colbert has the tapes to remind Trump about his past connection with Papadopoulos, including an audio clip of the President referring to that low level volunteer as “an oil and energy consultant” and “an excellent guy.” Colbert quipped, “Excellent guy, horrible conspirator.”
Comments