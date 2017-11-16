Stephen Colbert Noticed Donald Trump Was Looking Mighty Thirsty

TONIGHT: President Trump is back from his overseas trip and is celebrating Thirsty Thursday a little early… #LSSC pic.twitter.com/mO2KB5LA76 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 16, 2017

Back when President Trump was candidate Trump, he mocked fellow Republican Marco Rubio for drinking a lot of water during a televised speech. Today, the commander-in-chief had his own thirsty moment behind the podium, but Stephen Colbert wasn’t going to give Trump the same treatment the leader gave Rubio. Just kidding, the Late Show host ripped into Trump’s water bottle saga during his monologue, reenacting the bumbling viral moment. But he did give credit to the joke’s originator. “I can’t stand here on national television and make fun of a politician just for drinking water,” Colbert said. “That is childish — and Trump already did it way better with Rubio.”