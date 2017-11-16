Confirming that nothing good will survive 2017, Fox has announced it is replacing its annual New Year Eve’s special hosted by national cheerleader Pitbull with a new special from Steve Harvey. Joining the NYE shake-up that has also seen CNN replace Kathy Griffin with Andy Cohen on its special with Anderson Cooper, Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey will air live from Times Square, instead of Miami, where Harvey will lead viewers into 2018 with some “surprise celebrity guests.” Or, if Harvey’s hosting track record has taught us anything, maybe he’ll announce that it’s actually 2019? Worst case: His envelope says 2017. Yikes!
