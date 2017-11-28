Photo: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox.

The embargo for reviews of Steven Spielberg’s newsroom drama The Post doesn’t lift until December 6, but critics have already begun to tweet their thoughts on the film, especially their love for Meryl Streep. Mark Harris called Streep’s performance “astounding,” and BuzzFeed’s Adam B. Vary called it “her best performance in years.” Reactions to the rest of the production have also have been overwhelmingly positive, and just today the film received top honors from the National Board of Review. Since Monday night, folks on Twitter have praised the film for its actors, cinematography, screenwriting, and Spielberg’s directing. Take a look at some of the initial reactions below:

Also, whether I'm objective or not, I will say that what Meryl Streep does in this movie, building a narrative about her character with each line, move, and gesture, is, even by her standards, astounding. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 28, 2017

I pretty much loved THE POST. Streep: Her best perf in years. Hanks: Delightfully irascible. The rest of the cast: Great. I expected its depiction of journalism to feel vital & sentimental. I did not expect Spielberg to make his first overtly feminist film since The Color Purple. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) November 28, 2017

THE POST is spiffy. Streep is sublime. More when they let us write the entire reviews. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 28, 2017

THE POST, as everyone else is saying, is dynamite. As good as THE PAPER? As good as LINCOLN? I dunno. Probably. Streep has multiple line-readings that remind you why she's Meryl Goddamn Streep. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) November 28, 2017

Meryl Streep is almost *Holly Hunter in Broadcast News good* in this movie. ALMOST. not quite. BUT ALMOST. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 28, 2017

The Post is exactly what you're expecting: mature, rousing, resonant newsroom procedural with proper Spielbergian swell. Smashing, nuanced (!) Streep, bristlingly adorable Hanks. — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) November 28, 2017

#ThePost: "The press was to serve the governed, not the governors." This isn't quite the best film of the year, but it might be the most important. A stirring, far too relevant defense of a free press from Spielberg & co. Streep, Hanks and Bob Odenkirk knock it out of the park. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 28, 2017

The Post is an important film, not just to history, but to the now. Streep is amazing. My audience broke into applause at least 6 times during the movie itself. Spielberg’s best film since Munich. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 28, 2017

#ThePost is Spielberg’s best work since Munich, and not just because it also has a sex scene with Eric Bana that leaves you feeling kind of uncomfortable. God, I wish you assholes could see it, but you chose not to be a film critic, a thing that I am. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) November 28, 2017

We can talk about THE POST? Let's talk about THE POST. It's excellent. A rousing crowdpleaser about the freedom of the press? Sold. I loved it. Spielberg's best film since Munich. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) November 28, 2017

Great turns, riveting tick-tock, Spielbergian to the brim. THE POST is best of all a vital and timely reminder that a free press must remain free, and that the burden to protect that freedom belongs to everyone.



Also: You know Meryl's good but MVP = Bob Odenkirk — jen yamato (@jenyamato) November 28, 2017

THE POST: a film about the 70s which speaks so much about today. The freedom of the press, sexism in the workplace. Thrilling, fascinating & inspiring. Listening to Streep + Hanks + Spielberg + screenwriter Liz Hannah 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kbAgBBxsgH — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) November 28, 2017

So THE POST is Steven Spielberg at his most urgent. He lets the dialogue and the performances speak for him. A little preachy, but it has a lot to say. I love this era of Spielberg. Streep, Hanks, Odenkirk are terrific. Timely as hell, too. — Alan Cerny (@NordlingCS) November 28, 2017

THE POST - I maintain the controversial opinion that Steven Spielberg is a very good filmmaker. A sound dissolve in this movie gave me chills. A sound dissolve!! — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) November 28, 2017

The Post is a reminder that Spielberg is a pro like no other. Pentagon Papers changed everything. It was a time not unlike today - similar forces at work. Everyone at the top of their game here. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 28, 2017

If you thought SPOTLIGHT was too visually muted, buckle up for THE POST, a newsroom drama that Spielberg shoots like Robert Zemeckis on a coke bender — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 28, 2017

I now understand why #StevenSpielberg wanted #ThePost out this year. Even though it's dealing with the past it speaks to what's happening today. Great performances all around. Will be a player in Award season. #FreePress pic.twitter.com/ohylWvGgFp — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 28, 2017

Good performances and the all important relevant topic, and it is hella entertaining! Bring the whole fam!



(But actually do that last part) — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) November 28, 2017

Oh, I can tweet about THE POST? Great!



It’s very good and incredibly timely. It probably won’t crack my Top 10, but only because 2017 has been jam-packed with great movies. — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) November 28, 2017

Steven Spielberg's "The Post" is a timely look at the importance of journalism. Hanks rips his role to shreds while Streep shows up with an angelic grace. Kaminski's camera work & Williams' score are standouts. First 30 mins drag but comes home by the end. A crowdpleaser #ThePost pic.twitter.com/xGP4fosvj7 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 28, 2017

The Post is set for a limited release on December 22.