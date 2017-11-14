Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Let Cardi B Teach You How to Hustle

Step one: network, network, network.

13 mins ago

Taraji P. Henson to Explore What Men Want in Gender-Flipped Nancy Meyers Remake

Hallelujah! She’s replacing Mel Gibson.

3:51 p.m.

Get Out to Run As a Comedy at the Golden Globes

It could be competing alongside movies like The Big Sick and Lady Bird.

3:15 p.m.

Bryan Cranston Says Maybe Spacey, Weinstein Can Get a Second Chance

“We shouldn’t close it off and say, ‘To hell with him, rot, and go away from us for the rest of your life.’”

3:05 p.m.

What Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters Bring to American Horror Story: Cult

By embracing over-the-top drama, they saved AHS: Cult from itself.

2:52 p.m.

Kristen Bell Will Reunite the Cast of a High-School Musical in a TV Special

The special, airing December 10, focuses on the cast of a high-school production of Into the Woods.

2:15 p.m.

Wahoo! New Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie Is Reportedly in Development

Illumination Entertainment is likely closing in on a deal with Nintendo.

2:09 p.m.

20 Comedians You Should and Will Know

From Julio Torres to Joel Kim Booster to Sam Jay: Here are the next big things in comedy.

1:36 p.m.

Why the Mother-Daughter Relationship in Lady Bird Feels So Real

Lady Bird is the rare film that fully acknowledges the complexity of parent-child relationships.

12:15 p.m.

A Better Man’s Attiya Khan on Why She Confronted Her Longtime Abuser on Camera

Khan sat down with her ex-boyfriend Steve, who’d abused her for years, to ask him why he’d done it — and see if it could help both of them heal.

12:05 p.m.

Why Some Artists Are Never Separated From Their Work (and Why Louis C.K. Was)

After the news broke about Louis C.K., my thoughts landed on someone else. I thought about Lena Dunham.

11:37 a.m.

Jerry Saltz: Christie’s Says This Painting Is by Leonardo. I Really Doubt It.

One look at this painting tells me it’s a sham.

11:29 a.m.

Who Are Rey’s Parents?

For the protagonist of a film, her origins are still pretty mysterious.

10:21 a.m.

The 10 Best Rom-Com Tributes in The Mindy Project

From Bridget Jones’s Diary to You’ve Got Mail, The Mindy Project never met a rom-com it didn’t like.

10:01 a.m.

Joe Biden Hopes Trump Will Be the ‘Single Exception in American History’

And no, he’s not ready to decide about 2020 yet.

9:46 a.m.

J.J. Abrams Brings Jimmy Kimmel’s Teen Comic Book to Life With Absurd Trailer

Starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston, and more.

9:38 a.m.

Future Man Is a Bawdy, Tiresome Riff on Sci-Fi Classics

The Hulu comedy Future Man is not unwatchable, but it’s pretty bad.

9:26 a.m.

Jimmy Fallon Breaks Into Tears While Paying Tribute to His Late Mother, Gloria

“She was the best audience, she was the one I was always trying to make laugh.”

9:17 a.m.

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Double Time

There is no less Scottish dance style in the world than the tango.

9:00 a.m.

The Middle’s Eden Sher Wishes the Show Got More Political

“I’ll say that if it were my show, I would’ve hinted towards some political opinion.”