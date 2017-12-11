Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Following the emergence of sexual-harassment and misconduct claims lodged against him by colleagues, Warner Bros. decided last week to suspend Andrew Kreisberg, producer and showrunner for the CW’s Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Now, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist weighs in on the sexual misconduct that pervades the entertainment industry, and her belief in working for a show that “supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right.” Tweeted the actress on Sunday night, “Sadly, the show and my career are part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror those sentiments. This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way.”

However, Benoist writes, while the seemingly-unending stream of sexual misconduct allegations coming out of Hollywood can be depressing, she is ultimately “an optimist.” Says the Waco actress, “I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard.” Concludes Benoist, “So this week, I’ll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space.” You can read her full statement below. Kreisberg has denied committing any sexual wrongdoing in the workplace, claiming “I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years.” Warner Bros. is currently performing an internal infestation into the allegations