Taraji P. Henson to Explore What Men Want in Gender-Flipped Nancy Meyers Remake

Partner, let me upgrade you: Taraji P. Henson will play the Mel Gibson role in a gender-flipped version of Nancy Meyers’s What Women Want due in early 2019. Where Mel was a chauvinistic libertine gifted with the (divine privilege!) of hearing every woman’s thoughts in the 2000 romantic comedy, Henson will play the female equivalent, a female sports agent who gets the power to hear the thoughts of the men in her industry intent on boxing her out. (Oh, this irony.) Per Deadline, Henson will use her powers for good: signing an NBA player. Girls Trip’s Will Packer and James Lopez will produce the movie, with Henson herself executive-producing. Expect Henson to reclaim both agency of boardroom and the b-ball court when What Men Want is released on January 11, 2019.
