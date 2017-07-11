With plenty of rumors floating around and a leaked track list, Taylor Swift went ahead and officially revealed more details for Reputation. The pop star posted on Instagram the back cover art for the upcoming album, which includes the 15 track names. In addition to the already released songs “Look What You Made Me Do,” “...Ready For It,” “Gorgeous,” and, most recently, “Call It What You Want,” Reputation includes several other numbers with names that will get your mind reeling with possibilities like, “I Did Something Bad,” followed by “Don’t Blame Me.” Ed Sheeran and Future are also featured on one song, “End Game.” Reputation comes out November 10.
