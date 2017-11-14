Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation aspires to, at least in part, grapple with her public standing, the character the name “TSwift” conjures after so many years in the spotlight. While other songs might deal with Swift’s darker, more complicated facets, her unannounced appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday seems to solidify her status as both a woman who loves surprises and an excellent girlfriend. No one wants to clean up bottles after New Year’s Eve, but Taylor? She’s there. She might get her snakes to help scrape all that wax off the hardwood floor, but she’s there.
Comments