1:44 a.m.

Taylor Swift Plays New Single ‘New Year’s Day’ on The Tonight Show

Taylor Swift affirms her reputation as a very thoughtful girlfriend.

1:04 a.m.

FBI Reportedly Opens Probe Into Judge After Controversial Meek Mill Sentencing

Mill’s lawyer has maintained Judge Genece Brinkley acted inappropriately, allegedly offering professional and musical advice to the rapper.

1:00 a.m.

The Mindy Project Series Finale Recap: Happy Endings

After six seasons, Mindy pulls it all off in the end.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

It Screenwriter to Pen Are You Afraid of the Dark? Movie

Submitted for the approval of every ‘90s kid.

Yesterday at 11:34 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season Finale Recap: Apology Whiz

Next year, the cast should just be Kelly, Shannon, and Linda the office manager.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

One Tree Hill Cast Issues Statement About Showrunner Sexual Harassment

The OTH creator’s sexual misconduct was allegedly “something of an ‘open secret’” during the show’s eight-season run.

Yesterday at 9:42 p.m.

Zendaya To Star In A White Lie, And Will Produce With Reese Witherspoon

The biopic tells the story of Anita Hemmings, the first black woman to graduate from Vassar.

Yesterday at 8:44 p.m.

Bijou Phillips Apologizes to Daniel Franzese for Alleged Homophobic Harassment

“I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel.”

Yesterday at 8:41 p.m.

Pamela Adlon Reportedly Drops Dave Becky As Her Manager

Becky issued an apology today for not doing more to act on assault claims against his former client, Louis C.K.

Yesterday at 8:02 p.m.

The Rally for Meek Mill Draws Hundreds of Supporters

In Philadelphia, hundreds of people, including Rick Ross, came out in support of Meek Mill.

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

SNL Tackles Louis C.K. Allegations With ‘Claire From HR’

Claire, played by Cecily Strong, made digs at C.K. during Weekend Update.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane

“That’s it, that satisfies me — it makes me a real fart-propelled machine.”

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Alias Grace

Netflix’s Margaret Atwood adaptation puts the entire audience on trial.

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

The Mindy Project Finale: ‘She Gets What She Needs, Not What She Wants’

“She wants to be married to like the third Kushner brother and live in a castle and have four biracial children. You could never give her that.”

Yesterday at 4:19 p.m.

A Guide to BTS, and 7 Other Korean Boy Bands Making Waves in the U.S,

K-pop is hugely popular, but in the U.S. it struggles to retain a foothold in the pop-music landscape. The latest wave of boy bands is changing that.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

Louis C.K. Manager Dave Becky Releases Apology: ‘What I Did Was Wrong’

Dave Becky says that he treated the story about C.K. forcing two women to watch him masturbate as a incident of infidelity, not assault.

Yesterday at 3:54 p.m.

Who Played Inspector Poirot Best?

Was it Kenneth Branagh? Albert Finney? David Suchet?

Yesterday at 3:13 p.m.

Questions We Have After Watching Michael Shannon’s Baffling Furry Christmas Film

Pottersville, Shannon’s latest, is an erotic It’s a Wonderful Life starring Christina Hendricks and Ian McShane.

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series Is Really Happening

The streaming studio has already committed to two seasons of the J.R.R. Tolkien property.

Yesterday at 2:55 p.m.

DC Comics Editor Eddie Berganza Fired in Wake of Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

Three women accused him of assaulting them.