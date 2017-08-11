Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift might be busy preparing to release her scrapbook of pure pop music (a.k.a. her sixth studio album Reputation), but that didn’t stop her from winning a top honor from the Country Music Association. During Wednesday night’s CMA Awards the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer won Song of the Year for “Better Man.” Swift penned the number for country group Little Big Town, which received the award on her behalf during the ceremony. LBT recorded the song as part of their album The Breaker, but Billboard reports Swift has performed the number once previously while at her Houston concert last February. Expect this win to somehow make it into a future self-referential music video.