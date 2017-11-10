Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet To Pop Superstar
Taylor Swift’s latestalbum, Reputation, might seem like less-familiar sonic territory, but it’s part of a career-long evolution in songwriting fueled by the same heartfelt, genuine approach that characterized her earliest work.
