Billboard is reporting that Taylor Swift’s sixth album is doing big numbers. Without all retail outlets reporting, Reputation has sold around 700,000 copies, and is apparently on pace to surpass 1989 for biggest first-weeks sales in her discography. That last album moved 1.29 million copies in its debut week in 2014, and Reputation looks set to top that figure. That would make TS6 Swift’s fourth album to hit the million mark in an opening week, and as Billboard reports, “She’s already the only act to have three different albums sell a million copies in a week, since Nielsen Music began tracking data in 1991.” If it debuts at number one on the top 200 albums chart, that would make it Swift’s fifth to reach that peak, and if Reputation surpasses the 909,000 copies Ed Sheeran hit with Divide she will have the top-selling album of 2017.