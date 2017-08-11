Terry Crews Reports His Sexual Assault to the LAPD

A month after Terry Crews shared his own personal sexual-assault story on Twitter in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the actor has reported the incident to police. The LAPD tells TMZ that Crews filed a formal complaint on Wednesday against a Hollywood executive he previously claimed “groped [his] privates” at an event last year. Though Crews hasn’t publicly named the accused, a report identified the exec in question as WME agent Adam Venit, who has since taken a leave of absence from the agency. According to TMZ, the incident is recent enough to launch a criminal investigation. In his original tweets, Crews said he received a vague apology from the exec after the alleged groping, and decided not to go public with his story earlier for fear of being “ostracized” in the industry.
