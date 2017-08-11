Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Terry Crews Reports His Sexual Assault to the LAPD

Crews tweeted his sexual-assault story after the Harvey Weinstein news.

19 mins ago

Jon Bernthal Says Kevin Spacey Was a ‘Bully’ on the Baby Driver Set

“I didn’t really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set.”

5:20 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Sam Smith, Willow Smith, Shamir, Run the Jewels

Resist the urge to hate Sam Smith’s Radiohead rip-off.

4:45 p.m.

How Does Susan Sontag’s Fiction Stack Up Against All Her Other Stuff?

I hesitate to call these stories essential, but they are full of optional delights.

4:33 p.m.

David Harbour Declares His Daddy Status

“I’m not gonna wear dad jeans.”

4:25 p.m.

Apple Wins Reese Witherspoon–Jennifer Aniston Morning News Drama

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s morning news drama got a 20-episode order from Apple.

4:07 p.m.

Amazon Is Investigating Jeffrey Tambor Over Sexual-Harassment Claims

The probe reportedly stems from claims made by Tambor’s former assistant.

4:03 p.m.

Shameless Recast the Youngest Gallagher and He’s Never Been Better

Nine-year-old Christian Isaiah made quite a memorable debut.

3:24 p.m.

Steven Soderbergh on Mosaic, Filmmaking, and the Weinstein Scandal

“I would argue in a very basic way that it’s a completely different thing from a video game.”

2:55 p.m.

12 Star Wars Superfans on the Gifts They Want for the Holidays

From waffle makers to lightsabers.

2:41 p.m.

Listen to ‘Female,’ Keith Urban’s Harvey Weinstein Scandal-Inspired Country Song

“Technicolor river wild / Baby girl, women shine / Female.”

2:40 p.m.

The Photographer Who Considers Herself More of a ‘Visual Activist’

South African artist Zanele Muholi’s self-portraits seem familiar at first, but the details tell a bigger story.

2:24 p.m.

Josh Groban and Tony Danza to Play Father-Son Policemen on New Netflix Series

And maybe they can sing a duet?

2:03 p.m.

When Will Marvel Studios Win an Oscar?

It’s the rare victory that the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t managed.

1:24 p.m.

Interview: Damon Albarn Is Unfortunately Really Good at Predicting the Future

His work with Gorillaz and Blur keeps telling us where we’re going as a society, even when where we’re going really sucks.

1:18 p.m.

Michelangelo Exploded Art History, Just With His Drawing

The Metropolitan Museum’s new show is a stupendous metaphysical-visual exhalation.

12:41 p.m.

Nantucket Police Are Investigating Kevin Spacey After Assault Accusation

A former Boston news anchor recounted her son’s alleged sexual assault by Spacey.

12:23 p.m.

The King Kong Musical Will Stomp Onto Broadway in October 2018

The production had a world premiere in Melbourne in 2013.

11:23 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in a Three-Week Run of Hamilton in Puerto Rico

“We decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business.”

11:18 a.m.

Lucas Hedges Is Obsessed With His Lady Bird Co-stars, and Kept His Puka Necklace

“I got a chance to sing musical theater and have a romantic story line with Saoirse Ronan, who I think is one of the best.”