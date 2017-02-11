The Crazy Rich Asians Movie Looks Opulent As Hell

Photo: Sanja Bucko/Entertainment Weekly/Warner Bros.

In great news, the movie adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians looks like it fully satisfies those first two adjectives. EW has a collection of first looks at the movie, an adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s novel, which features an all-Asian cast led by Constance Wu — and boy howdy, these characters are living it up. In terrible news, Crazy Rich Asians doesn’t premiere until August 17, 2018. How dare you tease us for this long!

Photo: Sanja Bucko/Entertainment Weekly/Warner Bros.

Anyway, onto the first looks. Here’s Wu as Rachel Chu, an economics professor living in New York, and Henry Golding as Nick, a history professor who takes Rachel back to see his (crazy, rich) family back in Singapore for a friend’s wedding. Here, they appear to be in New York — living well (nice coats, wonderful coats), but not in total opulence yet.

Photo: Sanja Bucko/Entertainment Weekly/Warner Bros.

Here’s the legend Michelle Yeoh herself as Eleanor Young, Nick’s intimidating mother. Look at those sleeves! I’m already cowering in fear.

Photo: Sanja Bucko/Entertainment Weekly/Warner Bros.

Here’s Sonoya Mizuno as Araminta Lee, the bride. Her wedding look can best be described as “money.” There is gold detailing. There are more flowers than you would find at your local botanical garden. Michelle Yeoh is there. It’s the event of the season.

Photo: Sanja Bucko/Entertainment Weekly/Warner Bros.

Here (as seen at the top), Nick and Rachel hang out with Araminta in some warehouse that houses some very expensive cars. Everything Araminta appears to be wearing is gold, because everyone around her must always remember that she has money. Nick and Rachel are wearing more sensible clothes that do not involve gold, because someone has to be relatable.