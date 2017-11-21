Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Everything Brad Pitt Has Eaten in His Movies

Maybe you’ve noticed, but Brad Pitt eats a lot in his movies. But Brad’s onscreen munching works as a shorthand for character. Vulture breaks it down.

3:59 p.m.

John Lasseter Announces Leave of Absence From Pixar Following ‘Missteps’

“It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable.”

3:42 p.m.

12 Chic Fall Looks That Say ‘I’m Harboring a Murderous Secret’

Elliott from Search Party is proof that just because your life is in shambles doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be.

3:22 p.m.

Call Me By Your Name and Get Out Lead Indie Spirit Awards Nominations

The field includes Lady Bird, Beach Rats, Gook, Mudbound, and more.

3:00 p.m.

Dan Stevens’s 10 Favorite Books

From Walt Whitman to Monty Python.

2:28 p.m.

Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan Wants You to Take Female-Led Films Seriously

“I was so upset that there is this perception of a female film being something lesser than what you would have with a group of men in a movie.”

2:16 p.m.

Spike Lee on Turning She’s Gotta Have It Into a Netflix Series

“There were some very interesting discussions among the writers sometimes that were split by gender.”

2:11 p.m.

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool Trailer: Bening and Bell Will Shatter You

Bening and Bell play a pair of star-crossed lovers in the devastating Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.

2:02 p.m.

PBS Has Terminated Its Relationship With Charlie Rose

“PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

2:00 p.m.

The Lasting Influence of the Raincoats

When Kurt Cobain got ahold of their first album he said, “It made me happier than playing in front of thousands of people each night.”

1:53 p.m.

Holy Shirt, The Good Place Is Returning for Season 3

Hell, yeah! Or rather, fork, yeah!

1:48 p.m.

10 Things You Learn From the Jane the Virgin Book, Snow Falling

The Jane character is not a virgin!

12:39 p.m.

Charlie Rose Has Been Fired by CBS News

The news comes one day after eight women accused the anchor of sexual misconduct.

11:48 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: Beware of Dinosaur

You just saw your parents kill a young woman in a freaky underground ritual. What now?

11:47 a.m.

Armand Hammer’s Rome Is a Gritty Rap Album for the Modern Era

It’s dark, but sometimes funny too.

11:42 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Recalls Being ‘Cross-examined’ by Charlie Rose on Sexual Harassment

“We are in the middle of an empowerment revolution in this country.”

11:38 a.m.

We Need a Feature-Length Version of Pink’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Video

This is art.

11:24 a.m.

Godless Is So Good, You’ll Like It Even If You Don’t Like Westerns

In many ways, it’s like your grandfather’s Western. But it also speaks to your mom and your sister and your best girlfriend.

11:20 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: The Parents Aren’t All Right

The Runaways TV show has an opportunity to explore morality in a way the comic never did.

11:15 a.m.

Mel Gibson on Harvey Weinstein Scandal: ‘I Think Pain Is a Precursor to Change’

Gibson’s image rehab tour continues.