Holy Shirt, The Good Place Is Returning for Season 3

Wait, are we in the good place? (Probably not, but still.) NBC has renewed critical darling The Good Place for a third season. with the network ordering 13 more episodes of the Mike Schur comedy for even more silly afterlife shenanigans. That means many things for us: more Ted Danson bow ties, more people complimenting the “beautiful giraffe” Tahani, and copious amounts of food puns to satisfy all dietary restrictions. No word yet on when the new season will debut, but let’s hope it’s this coming fall. Fork, yeah!
