The Post Named Best Film by the National Board of Review

Although it has yet to open, Steven Spielberg’s new movie The Post was the big winner at today’s National Board of Review awards, taking home the honors for Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Other winners included Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig and Get Out’s Jordan Peele, following up their Gotham Awards with two NBR trophies each. Despite being a good afternoon for legends like Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep, the National Board of Review has not successfully predicted a Best Picture winner at the Oscars since Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. So consider the field still very wide open.
Best Film
The Post
Best Director
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Best Directorial Debut
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Cast Ensemble
Get Out
Best Actor
Tom Hanks, The Post
Best Actress
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Best Supporting Actress
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Best Animated Feature
Coco
Breakthrough Performance
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Best Original Screenplay
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Best Foreign Language Film
Foxtrot
Top Foreign Films
A Fantastic Woman
Frantz
Loveless
Summer 1993
The Square
Spotlight Award
Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot
Freedom of Expression (Tied)
John Ridley’s Let It Fall: Los Angeles, 1982–1992
Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father
Best Documentary
Jane
Top Five Documentaries
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Brimstone & Glory
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Faces Places
Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS
Top 10 Movies
Baby Driver
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Downsizing
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
Logan
Phantom Thread
Top 10 Independent Movies
Beatriz at Dinner
Brigsby Bear
A Ghost Story
Lady Macbeth
Logan Lucky
Loving Vincent
Menashe
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
Patti Cake$
Wind River
