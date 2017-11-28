The Post Named Best Film by the National Board of Review

Photo: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox.

Although it has yet to open, Steven Spielberg’s new movie The Post was the big winner at today’s National Board of Review awards, taking home the honors for Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Other winners included Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig and Get Out’s Jordan Peele, following up their Gotham Awards with two NBR trophies each. Despite being a good afternoon for legends like Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep, the National Board of Review has not successfully predicted a Best Picture winner at the Oscars since Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. So consider the field still very wide open.

Best Film

The Post

Best Director

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Best Directorial Debut

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Cast Ensemble

Get Out

Best Actor

Tom Hanks, The Post

Best Actress

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Best Supporting Actress

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Best Animated Feature

Coco

Breakthrough Performance

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Original Screenplay

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Best Foreign Language Film

Foxtrot

Top Foreign Films

A Fantastic Woman

Frantz

Loveless

Summer 1993

The Square

Spotlight Award

Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot

Freedom of Expression (Tied)

John Ridley’s Let It Fall: Los Angeles, 1982–1992

Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father

Best Documentary

Jane

Top Five Documentaries

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Brimstone & Glory

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Faces Places

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS

Top 10 Movies

Baby Driver

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Downsizing

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

Logan

Phantom Thread

Top 10 Independent Movies

Beatriz at Dinner

Brigsby Bear

A Ghost Story

Lady Macbeth

Logan Lucky

Loving Vincent

Menashe

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Patti Cake$

Wind River