The Riverdale Teens Let Loose and Sing Rent

The teens of Riverdale, who are all 20-somethings at heart, love drama — specifically stage musical drama, specifically Rent. In this week’s episode, Veronica and Josie sing “Out Tonight” (the film version, the philistines) for no apparent reason other than that they’d really like to go out, which must be awfully hard in a small town primarily known for its diners that are actually drug fronts. Now that Riverdale is directly pandering to theater kids, I demand they make Mädchen Amick sing The Light in the Piazza.